GRAND CONCERT DE NOËL EGLISE Bagnères-de-Luchon

GRAND CONCERT DE NOËL samedi 6 décembre 2025.
EGLISE Avenue Carnot Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-12-06 16:45:00
fin : 2025-12-06
2025-12-06
Concert de la Chorale Mil’ et Une Notes, du groupe vocal Airetères et de l’Orgue de l’Église, joué par Erwan Letertre.
Tout public. .
EGLISE Avenue Carnot Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 68 32
English :
Concert by the Mil’ et Une Notes choir, the Airetères vocal group and the church organ, played by Erwan Letertre.
