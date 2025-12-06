GRAND CONCERT DE NOËL EGLISE Bagnères-de-Luchon

GRAND CONCERT DE NOËL

EGLISE Avenue Carnot Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-12-06 16:45:00

fin : 2025-12-06

2025-12-06

Concert de la Chorale Mil’ et Une Notes, du groupe vocal Airetères et de l’Orgue de l’Église, joué par Erwan Letertre.

Tout public. .

Concert by the Mil’ et Une Notes choir, the Airetères vocal group and the church organ, played by Erwan Letertre.

