Grand concert de Noël Flûtes étincelantes Ottmarsheim
Grand concert de Noël Flûtes étincelantes Ottmarsheim dimanche 14 décembre 2025.
Grand concert de Noël Flûtes étincelantes
1 rue du couvent Ottmarsheim Haut-Rhin
Tarif : – – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2025-12-14 17:00:00
fin : 2025-12-14
Date(s) :
2025-12-14
Flûtes étincelantes par l’ensemble Traverslair
Concert de toute la famille des flûtes traversières par l’ensemble Traverselair .
1 rue du couvent Ottmarsheim 68490 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 26 27 57 tourisme@ottmarsheim.fr
English :
Sparkling flutes by the Traverslair ensemble
L’événement Grand concert de Noël Flûtes étincelantes Ottmarsheim a été mis à jour le 2025-12-04 par Point information d’Ottmarsheim com com porte de France Rhin sud