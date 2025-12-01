Grand concert de Noël Itinérance Ottmarsheim

1 rue du couvent Ottmarsheim Haut-Rhin

Itinérance: suite instrumentale d’Hubert Dennefeld par l’Orchestre de Chambre de Sélestat
1 rue du couvent Ottmarsheim 68490 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 26 27 57  patrimoine@ottmarsheim.fr

Itinérance: Hubert Dennefeld’s instrumental suite by the Orchestre de Chambre de Sélestat

