Grand concert de Noël Itinérance Ottmarsheim

1 rue du couvent Ottmarsheim Haut-Rhin
Début : Samedi 2025-12-13 19:30:00
Itinérance: suite instrumentale d’Hubert Dennefeld par l’Orchestre de Chambre de Sélestat
1 rue du couvent Ottmarsheim 68490 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 26 27 57 patrimoine@ottmarsheim.fr
Itinérance: Hubert Dennefeld’s instrumental suite by the Orchestre de Chambre de Sélestat
