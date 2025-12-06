Grand défilé de saint Nicolas Il était une fois Bayon

Grand défilé de saint Nicolas Il était une fois

Cette année encore aura lieu le traditionnel marché de Noël et ses multiples saveurs le 22 décembre de 10h à 17h au Centre Culturel Henri Gaudel. Au programme: artisanat, saveurs de Noël, ambiance festive et dégustation d’huîtres.

Informations au 03 83 72 51 52. Pour les exposants, les inscriptions sont ouvertes en mairie ou par mail à secretariat@mairie-bayon.frTout public

Place du Château Bayon 54290 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 72 51 52 secretariat@mairie-bayon.fr

English :

Once again this year, the traditional Christmas market will be held on December 22 from 10am to 5pm at the Centre Culturel Henri Gaudel. On the program: crafts, Christmas flavors, festive atmosphere and oyster tasting.

Information on 03 83 72 51 52. Exhibitors can register at the Town Hall or by e-mail at secretariat@mairie-bayon.fr

German :

Auch in diesem Jahr findet am 22. Dezember von 10 bis 17 Uhr im Centre Culturel Henri Gaudel der traditionelle Weihnachtsmarkt mit seinen vielen Köstlichkeiten statt. Auf dem Programm stehen Kunsthandwerk, Weihnachtsaromen, festliche Stimmung und Austernverkostung.

Informationen unter 03 83 72 51 52. Aussteller können sich im Rathaus oder per E-Mail an secretariat@mairie-bayon.fr anmelden

Italiano :

Anche quest’anno il tradizionale mercatino di Natale si terrà il 22 dicembre dalle 10 alle 17 presso il Centre Culturel Henri Gaudel. In programma: artigianato, sapori natalizi, atmosfera di festa e degustazione di ostriche.

Per ulteriori informazioni, chiamare il numero 03 83 72 51 52. Gli espositori possono iscriversi presso il Municipio o via e-mail all’indirizzo secretariat@mairie-bayon.fr

Espanol :

Un año más, el tradicional mercado navideño se celebrará el 22 de diciembre de 10.00 a 17.00 horas en el Centre Culturel Henri Gaudel. En el programa: artesanía, sabores navideños, ambiente festivo y degustación de ostras.

Para más información, llame al 03 83 72 51 52. Los expositores pueden inscribirse en el Ayuntamiento o por correo electrónico a secretariat@mairie-bayon.fr

