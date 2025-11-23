Grand feu d’artifice Stade du Bolmon Marignane

Grand feu d’artifice

Mardi 23 décembre 2025.

A 18h30. Stade du Bolmon Rue Edmond Rostand Marignane Bouches-du-Rhône

Tarif : – –

Pour terminer l’année en beauté et en prendre plein les yeux, la Ville de Marignane vous invite au stade du Bolmon un grand feu d’artifice y sera tiré.

Un spectacle pyrotechnique à ne pas manquer !

.

Stade du Bolmon Rue Edmond Rostand Marignane 13700 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur

English :

To end the year on a high note, the City of Marignane invites you to the Bolmon stadium for a grand fireworks display.

A pyrotechnic spectacle not to be missed!

German :

Um das Jahr in Schönheit zu beenden und die Augen zu füllen, lädt Sie die Stadt Marignane ins Bolmon-Stadion ein: Dort wird ein großes Feuerwerk abgefeuert.

Ein pyrotechnisches Spektakel, das Sie sich nicht entgehen lassen sollten!

Italiano :

Per concludere l’anno in bellezza, Marignane vi invita allo stadio Bolmon per uno spettacolo pirotecnico.

Uno spettacolo pirotecnico da non perdere!

Espanol :

Para despedir el año por todo lo alto, Marignane le invita al estadio Bolmon para disfrutar de un espectáculo de fuegos artificiales.

Un espectáculo pirotécnico que no se puede perder

