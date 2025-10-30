GRAND JEU QUIZZ D’HALLOWEEN Valras-Plage

2 Avenue Gambetta Valras-Plage Hérault

Participez à notre Grand jeu Quizz d’Halloween ! Mettez vos connaissances à l’épreuve sur les citrouilles, monstres, sorcières et légendes effrayantes. Une activité ludique et conviviale pour petits et grands, avec bonne humeur et surprises au rendez-vous. Entrée libre, venez partager un moment festif et mystérieux ! .

2 Avenue Gambetta Valras-Plage 34350 Hérault Occitanie +33 7 50 89 30 49 bcdvalras@wanadoo.fr

English :

Great game: Halloween Quiz! Test your knowledge of pumpkins, monsters and witches. Free entry and festive atmosphere guaranteed!

German :

Großes Spiel: Halloween-Quiz! Testen Sie Ihr Wissen über Kürbisse, Monster und Hexen. Freier Eintritt und festliche Stimmung garantiert!

Italiano :

Grande gioco: Quiz di Halloween! Mettete alla prova la vostra conoscenza di zucche, mostri e streghe. Ingresso gratuito e atmosfera di festa garantita!

Espanol :

¡Gran juego: Halloween Quiz! Pon a prueba tus conocimientos sobre calabazas, monstruos y brujas. Entrada gratuita y ambiente festivo garantizado

