Grand Loto de Charols

Salle Maurice Rodet Charols Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-15 14:00:00

fin : 2026-02-15

Date(s) :

2026-02-15

Venez participer au loto du comité des fêtes de Charols où de nombreux lots sont a gagner et, profitez d’une ambiance conviviale !

.

Salle Maurice Rodet Charols 26450 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 58 54 01 86 comite.des.fetes.de.charols@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come and take part in the Charols festival committee’s bingo, with lots of prizes to be won, and enjoy the friendly atmosphere!

L’événement Grand Loto de Charols Charols a été mis à jour le 2026-01-13 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération