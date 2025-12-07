Grand loto de l’APE

Champrond-en-Gâtine Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-31 18:30:00

fin : 2026-01-31

Date(s) :

2026-01-31

Venez participer au grand loto de l’APE.Familles

De nombreux lots à gagner. Débuts des jeux à 20h30. Restauration et buvette. .

Champrond-en-Gâtine 28240 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire ape.28480@gmail.com

English :

Come and take part in the APE’s big bingo.

