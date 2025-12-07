Grand loto de l’APE Champrond-en-Gâtine
Grand loto de l’APE Champrond-en-Gâtine samedi 31 janvier 2026.
Champrond-en-Gâtine Eure-et-Loir
Venez participer au grand loto de l’APE.Familles
De nombreux lots à gagner. Débuts des jeux à 20h30. Restauration et buvette. .
Champrond-en-Gâtine 28240 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire ape.28480@gmail.com
Come and take part in the APE’s big bingo.
