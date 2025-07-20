Grand loto feux d’artifice Belleville-sur-Loire
Grand loto feux d’artifice Belleville-sur-Loire dimanche 20 juillet 2025.
Grand loto feux d’artifice
Belleville-sur-Loire Cher
Tarif : 18 – 18 – EUR
Grand loto en plein air , organisé à l’occasion de la fête de la Madeleine .
Nombreux lots à gagner dont un voyage à Djerba
Animations musicales :DJ et concert sous chapiteau
Suivi d’un feu d’artifice
Belleville-sur-Loire 18240 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 88 01 88 22
English :
Open-air bingo to celebrate the Madeleine festival.
Numerous prizes to be won, including a trip to Djerba
Musical entertainment: DJ and concert under the big top
Followed by fireworks
German :
Ein großes Freiluftlotto, das anlässlich des Magdalenenfestes organisiert wird.
Zahlreiche Preise zu gewinnen, darunter eine Reise nach Djerba
Musikalische Unterhaltung :DJ und Konzert im Zelt
Anschließend Feuerwerk
Italiano :
Tombola all’aperto per celebrare la festa della Madeleine.
In palio tanti premi, tra cui un viaggio a Djerba
Intrattenimento musicale: DJ e concerto sotto il tendone
A seguire fuochi d’artificio
Espanol :
Bingo al aire libre para celebrar la fiesta de la Magdalena.
Numerosos premios, entre ellos un viaje a Yerba
Animación musical: DJ y concierto bajo la carpa
A continuación, fuegos artificiales
