Grand loto feux d’artifice Belleville-sur-Loire

Grand loto feux d’artifice Belleville-sur-Loire dimanche 20 juillet 2025.

Grand loto feux d’artifice

Belleville-sur-Loire Cher

Tarif : 18 – 18 – EUR

18

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-20 10:00:00

fin : 2025-07-20

Date(s) :

2025-07-20

Grand loto en plein air , organisé à l’occasion de la fête de la Madeleine .

Nombreux lots à gagner dont un voyage à Djerba

Animations musicales :DJ et concert sous chapiteau

Suivi d’un feu d’artifice

Belleville-sur-Loire 18240 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 88 01 88 22

English :

Open-air bingo to celebrate the Madeleine festival.

Numerous prizes to be won, including a trip to Djerba

Musical entertainment: DJ and concert under the big top

Followed by fireworks

German :

Ein großes Freiluftlotto, das anlässlich des Magdalenenfestes organisiert wird.

Zahlreiche Preise zu gewinnen, darunter eine Reise nach Djerba

Musikalische Unterhaltung :DJ und Konzert im Zelt

Anschließend Feuerwerk

Italiano :

Tombola all’aperto per celebrare la festa della Madeleine.

In palio tanti premi, tra cui un viaggio a Djerba

Intrattenimento musicale: DJ e concerto sotto il tendone

A seguire fuochi d’artificio

Espanol :

Bingo al aire libre para celebrar la fiesta de la Magdalena.

Numerosos premios, entre ellos un viaje a Yerba

Animación musical: DJ y concierto bajo la carpa

A continuación, fuegos artificiales

L’événement Grand loto feux d’artifice Belleville-sur-Loire a été mis à jour le 2025-06-29 par Office de tourisme du Grand Sancerrois