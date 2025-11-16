Grand Loto Place Charles de Gaulle La Cadière-d’Azur

Grand Loto

Place Charles de Gaulle Espace cuturel La Cadière-d'Azur

2025-11-16 14:30:00

2025-11-16 18:30:00

2025-11-16

Au profit de la ligue contre le cancer !

De nombreux lots à gagner ! (ordinateur, tablette, micro-onde, vins des domaines et coopératives, paniers garnis de nos commerçants…)

Place Charles de Gaulle Espace cuturel La Cadière-d’Azur 83740 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 6 18 29 85 22 ccas@lacadieredazur.fr

English : Grand Loto

In aid of the League Against Cancer!

Lots of prizes to be won! (computers, tablets, microwaves, wines from wineries and cooperatives, gift baskets from our retailers…)

German : Grand Loto

Zu Gunsten der Krebsliga!

Zahlreiche Preise zu gewinnen! (Computer, Tablet, Mikrowelle, Weine von Weingütern und Genossenschaften, Präsentkörbe von unseren Händlern…)

Italiano : Grand Loto

A favore della Lega contro il cancro!

Tanti premi in palio! (computer, tablet, microonde, vini di cantine e cooperative, cesti regalo dei nostri rivenditori…)

Espanol : Grand Loto

A beneficio de la Liga contra el Cáncer

¡Muchos premios para ganar! (ordenadores, tabletas, microondas, vinos de bodegas y cooperativas, cestas de regalo de nuestros minoristas…)

