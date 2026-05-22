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Grand Loto Neufchef

Grand Loto Neufchef

Grand Loto Neufchef dimanche 14 juin 2026.

Adresse : Passage de la Libération

Ville : 57700 Neufchef

Département : Moselle

Début : dimanche 14 juin 2026

Fin : dimanche 14 juin 2026

Heure de début : 14:00:00

Tarif : 10 Tarif de base plein tarif

Neufchef

Grand Loto

Passage de la Libération Neufchef Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR
10
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-06-14 14:00:00
fin : 2026-06-14 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-06-14

Grand loto de l’ANJ avec de nombreux lots à gagner et un bingo dans une ambiance conviviale. Restauration sur place. Inscription obligatoire auprès de Yolande.Tout public
10  .

Passage de la Libération Neufchef 57700 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 80 93 67 00 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

ANJ?s big lotto with lots of prizes to be won and bingo in a friendly atmosphere. Catering on site. Please register with Yolande.

L’événement Grand Loto Neufchef a été mis à jour le 2026-05-22 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME

À voir aussi à Neufchef (Moselle)