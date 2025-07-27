GRAND LOTO NOCTURNE Valras-Plage

GRAND LOTO NOCTURNE Valras-Plage dimanche 27 juillet 2025.

GRAND LOTO NOCTURNE

Boulevard du Commandant L’Herminier Valras-Plage Hérault

Grand loto nocturne organisé par l’association L’espoir, au profit de la Ligue contre le cancer.

Boulevard du Commandant L’Herminier Valras-Plage 34350 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 76 71 09 18

English :

Grand loto nocturne organized by the L’espoir association, in aid of the Ligue contre le cancer.

German :

Großes Nachtlotto, das von der Vereinigung L’espoir zugunsten der Krebsliga organisiert wird.

Italiano :

Grande serata di bingo organizzata dall’associazione L’espoir, a favore della Ligue contre le cancer.

Espanol :

Gran noche de bingo organizada por la asociación L’espoir, a beneficio de la Ligue contre le cancer.

