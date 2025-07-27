GRAND LOTO NOCTURNE Valras-Plage
GRAND LOTO NOCTURNE Valras-Plage dimanche 27 juillet 2025.
GRAND LOTO NOCTURNE
Boulevard du Commandant L’Herminier Valras-Plage Hérault
Grand loto nocturne organisé par l’association L’espoir, au profit de la Ligue contre le cancer.
Boulevard du Commandant L’Herminier Valras-Plage 34350 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 76 71 09 18
English :
Grand loto nocturne organized by the L’espoir association, in aid of the Ligue contre le cancer.
German :
Großes Nachtlotto, das von der Vereinigung L’espoir zugunsten der Krebsliga organisiert wird.
Italiano :
Grande serata di bingo organizzata dall’associazione L’espoir, a favore della Ligue contre le cancer.
Espanol :
Gran noche de bingo organizada por la asociación L’espoir, a beneficio de la Ligue contre le cancer.
L’événement GRAND LOTO NOCTURNE Valras-Plage a été mis à jour le 2025-07-21 par 34 OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE