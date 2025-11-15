Grand loto Saint-Augustin
Grand loto Saint-Augustin samedi 15 novembre 2025.
Grand loto
Saint-Augustin Corrèze
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-15
fin : 2025-11-15
Date(s) :
2025-11-15
Grand loto
Premier Lot un robot cafetière d’une valeur de 440 euros.
Nombreux lots de valeur, bon d’achats
Buvette gâteux
Organisé par le foyer des Monédières .
Saint-Augustin 19390 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 55 21 39 48
English : Grand loto
German : Grand loto
Italiano :
Espanol : Grand loto
L’événement Grand loto Saint-Augustin a été mis à jour le 2025-10-31 par Office de Tourisme de Tulle en Corrèze