Grand loto Saint-Augustin samedi 15 novembre 2025.

Saint-Augustin Corrèze

Début : 2025-11-15
fin : 2025-11-15

2025-11-15

Premier Lot un robot cafetière d’une valeur de 440 euros.
Nombreux lots de valeur, bon d’achats
Buvette gâteux
Organisé par le foyer des Monédières   .

Saint-Augustin 19390 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 55 21 39 48 

