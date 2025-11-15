Grand loto Seilhac
Grand loto Seilhac samedi 15 novembre 2025.
Grand loto
Seilhac Corrèze
Début : 2025-11-15
fin : 2025-11-15
2025-11-15
Grand loto, des artisans et commerçants
5€ 1 carton
10€ 3 cartons
20€ 8 cartons
Lots gourmands .
Seilhac 19700 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 55 27 05 26
