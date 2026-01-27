Grand loto Uxegney
Grand loto Uxegney dimanche 8 février 2026.
Grand loto
11 rue des Vergers Uxegney Vosges
Tarif : – – EUR
4
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-02-08 13:00:00
fin : 2026-02-08 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-02-08
Portes ouvertes dès 13h
Réservations par téléphone
Petite restauration sur place
4€ le cartonTout public
4 .
11 rue des Vergers Uxegney 88390 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 17 94 02 16
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Doors open at 1pm
Reservations by phone
Snacks on site
4? per box
L’événement Grand loto Uxegney a été mis à jour le 2026-01-27 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION