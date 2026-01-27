Grand loto Uxegney

Grand loto

11 rue des Vergers Uxegney Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-02-08 13:00:00

fin : 2026-02-08 18:00:00

2026-02-08

Portes ouvertes dès 13h

Réservations par téléphone

Petite restauration sur place

4€ le cartonTout public

11 rue des Vergers Uxegney 88390 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 17 94 02 16

English :

Doors open at 1pm

Reservations by phone

Snacks on site

4? per box

