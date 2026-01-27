Grand loto Uxegney

Grand loto Uxegney dimanche 8 février 2026.

Grand loto

11 rue des Vergers Uxegney Vosges

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-02-08 13:00:00
fin : 2026-02-08 18:00:00

2026-02-08

Portes ouvertes dès 13h
Réservations par téléphone
Petite restauration sur place
4€ le cartonTout public
11 rue des Vergers Uxegney 88390 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 17 94 02 16 

English :

Doors open at 1pm
Reservations by phone
Snacks on site
4? per box

