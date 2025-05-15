Grand National- Concours Complet Parc Départemental de l’Isle Briand – Parc départemental de l’Isle Briand Le Lion-d’Angers, 15 mai 2025 07:00, Le Lion-d'Angers.
Grand National- Concours Complet Parc Départemental de l’Isle Briand Parc départemental de l’Isle Briand Le Lion d’Angers Le Lion-d’Angers Maine-et-Loire
Début : 2025-05-15
fin : 2025-05-18
2025-05-15
Equitation // Grand National Concours Complet
Equitation // Concours Complet.
Venez nombreux à cet évènement équestre le Grand National dans le Parc Départemental de l’Isle Briand au Lion d’Angers- Ouvert au grand public. .
Parc départemental de l’Isle Briand Le Lion d’Angers
Le Lion-d’Angers 49220 Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire +33 2 41 96 09 00 info@isle-briand.fr
