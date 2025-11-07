Grand Quiz Cinéma Centre Socioculturel Royan

Grand Quiz Cinéma Centre Socioculturel Royan vendredi 7 novembre 2025.

Grand Quiz Cinéma

Centre Socioculturel 66 bd de la Marne Royan Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Début : 2025-11-07 19:30:00

fin : 2025-11-07

2025-11-07

Organisé au bénéfice de l’association Royan Fait Son Cinéma qui organise le festival du film de société, avec le Centre Socioculturel de Royan.

Centre Socioculturel 66 bd de la Marne Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine 1001vagues@wanadoo.fr

English :

Organized in aid of the Royan Fait Son Cinéma association, which organizes the social film festival in conjunction with the Centre Socioculturel de Royan.

German :

Organisiert zugunsten des Vereins Royan Fait Son Cinéma, der zusammen mit dem Centre Socioculturel de Royan das Festival des Gesellschaftsfilms organisiert.

Italiano :

Organizzato a favore dell’associazione Royan Fait Son Cinéma, che organizza il festival del cinema sociale con il Centre Socioculturel de Royan.

Espanol :

Organizado en beneficio de la asociación Royan Fait Son Cinéma, que organiza el festival de cine social con el Centre Socioculturel de Royan.

L’événement Grand Quiz Cinéma Royan a été mis à jour le 2025-10-06 par Mairie de Royan