GRAND VILLAGE DE NOEL AUX ANGLES

Les Angles Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-12-31 14:00:00

fin : 2025-12-31 20:00:00

2025-12-31

Cette année, le village-station des Angles innove un grand village de Noël féérique qui se tiendra dans la cours du château, place de l’église.

A 19h descente aux flambeaux et feu d’artifice. Vin chaud et chocolat chaud offerts.

A 23h, le Disco Cloch…

Les Angles 66210 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

English :

This year, the village-station of Les Angles is innovating with a large, magical Christmas village to be held in the courtyard of the château, place de l’église.

Torchlight parade and fireworks at 7pm. Complimentary mulled wine and hot chocolate.

At 11pm, the Disco Cloch…

German :

Dieses Jahr führt das Feriendorf Les Angles ein großes, märchenhaftes Weihnachtsdorf ein, das im Schlosshof am Place de l’Eglise stattfindet.

Um 19 Uhr Fackelabfahrt und Feuerwerk. Glühwein und heiße Schokolade werden angeboten.

Um 23 Uhr spielt der Disco Cloch…

Italiano :

Quest’anno, il villaggio turistico di Les Angles innova con un magico villaggio di Natale che si terrà nel cortile del castello, Place de l’Eglise.

Fiaccolata e fuochi d’artificio alle 19.00. Vin brulé e cioccolata calda in omaggio.

Alle 23.00, la discoteca Cloch…

Espanol :

Este año, la localidad turística de Les Angles innova con un pueblo mágico de Navidad que se celebrará en el patio del castillo, Place de l’Eglise.

Desfile de antorchas y fuegos artificiales a las 19 h. Vino caliente y chocolate gratis.

A las 23:00, Disco Cloch…

