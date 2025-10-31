Grande Boom d’Halloween Maltot

Grande Boom d’Halloween Maltot vendredi 31 octobre 2025.

Grande Boom d’Halloween

Garderie Maltot Calvados

Début : 2025-10-31

fin : 2025-10-31

2025-10-31

LOCAL JEUNE & CENTRE DE LOISIRS

Les vacances arrivent… Et le programme d’animations aussi !

Le centre de loisirs et local jeune de Maltot Animation locale Trimaran vient de sortir son programme d’animations pour les vacances de la Toussaint.

Au programme

• Spectacle Music Hall

• Grande Boom d’Halloween

• Grand jeu organisé par les animateurs

• Animations diverses .

Garderie Maltot 14930 Calvados Normandie +33 2 31 26 95 71

English : Grande Boom d’Halloween

LOCAL JEUNE & CENTER DE LOISIRS

The vacations are here… And so is the program of activities!

Maltot’s leisure and youth center, Animation locale Trimaran, has just published its program of activities for the All Saints’ Day vacations.

German : Grande Boom d’Halloween

JUGENDRAUM & FREIZEITZENTRUM

Die Ferien stehen vor der Tür … Und das Animationsprogramm auch!

Das Freizeitzentrum und Jugendzentrum von Maltot Animation locale Trimaran hat sein Animationsprogramm für die Allerheiligenferien veröffentlicht.

Italiano :

CENTRO GIOVANILE E CENTRO RICREATIVO

Le vacanze stanno arrivando… E anche il programma di intrattenimento!

Il centro ricreativo e giovanile di Maltot, Animation Locale Trimaran, ha appena pubblicato il programma di attività per le vacanze di Ognissanti.

Espanol :

CENTRO JUVENIL Y DE OCIO

Llegan las vacaciones… Y el programa de animación también

El centro local de ocio y juventud de Maltot, Animation Locale Trimaran, acaba de publicar su programa de actividades para las vacaciones de Todos los Santos.

L’événement Grande Boom d’Halloween Maltot a été mis à jour le 2025-10-16 par Orne Odon Tourisme