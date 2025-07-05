Grande brocante La Châtaigneraie Luxé 5 juillet 2025 07:00

Charente

Grande brocante  La Châtaigneraie Hippodrome de la Châtaigneraie Luxé Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-05
fin : 2025-07-05

Date(s) :
2025-07-05

Plateau repas (entrée, plat, fromage, dessert), restauration rapide
  .

La Châtaigneraie Hippodrome de la Châtaigneraie
Luxé 16230 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 83 42 73 54 

English :

Meal tray (starter, main course, cheese, dessert), fast food

German :

Mahlzeitentablett (Vorspeise, Hauptgericht, Käse, Dessert), Schnellimbiss

Italiano :

Vassoio di pasti (antipasto, piatto principale, formaggio, dessert), fast food

Espanol :

Bandeja de comida (entrante, plato principal, queso, postre), comida rápida

L’événement Grande brocante Luxé a été mis à jour le 2025-06-20 par Office de tourisme Destination Nord Charente