Grande Brocante – Talmont-sur-Gironde, 14 juin 2025 07:00, Talmont-sur-Gironde.
Charente-Maritime
Grande Brocante Talmont-sur-Gironde Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-14 07:00:00
fin : 2025-06-14 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-06-14
Grande Brocante organisée par le comité des fêtes.
.
Talmont-sur-Gironde 17120 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 07 56 09 67
English :
Big flea market organized by the festival committee.
German :
Großer Flohmarkt, der vom Festkomitee organisiert wird.
Italiano :
Grande mercato delle pulci organizzato dal Comité des fêtes.
Espanol :
Gran mercadillo organizado por el Comité des fêtes.
L’événement Grande Brocante Talmont-sur-Gironde a été mis à jour le 2025-05-24 par Royan Atlantique