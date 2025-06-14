Grande Brocante – Talmont-sur-Gironde, 14 juin 2025 07:00, Talmont-sur-Gironde.

Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-06-14 07:00:00
fin : 2025-06-14 17:00:00

2025-06-14

Grande Brocante organisée par le comité des fêtes.
Talmont-sur-Gironde 17120 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 07 56 09 67 

English :

Big flea market organized by the festival committee.

German :

Großer Flohmarkt, der vom Festkomitee organisiert wird.

Italiano :

Grande mercato delle pulci organizzato dal Comité des fêtes.

Espanol :

Gran mercadillo organizado por el Comité des fêtes.

L’événement Grande Brocante Talmont-sur-Gironde a été mis à jour le 2025-05-24 par Royan Atlantique