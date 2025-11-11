Grande brocante vide-grenier

Plaine d’Audinet et bords de Loire Brives-Charensac Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-11 07:00:00

fin : 2025-11-11 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-11

Venez chiner, vendre ou simplement flâner en bords de Loire à l’occasion de la brocante !

L’événement est ouvert aux particuliers et aux professionnels.

Emplacement sur réservation au 06 74 66 32 80.

.

Plaine d’Audinet et bords de Loire Brives-Charensac 43700 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 74 66 32 80

English :

Come and bargain, sell or simply stroll along the banks of the Loire at the brocante!

The event is open to private individuals and professionals.

Places available on reservation by calling 06 74 66 32 80.

German :

Kommen Sie zum Stöbern, Verkaufen oder einfach nur zum Flanieren an die Ufer der Loire, wenn der Trödelmarkt stattfindet!

Die Veranstaltung ist sowohl für Privatpersonen als auch für Gewerbetreibende geöffnet.

Standplatz auf Reservierung unter 06 74 66 32 80.

Italiano :

Venite a caccia di occasioni, a vendere o semplicemente a passeggiare lungo le rive della Loira alla brocante!

L’evento è aperto a privati e professionisti.

I posti devono essere prenotati in anticipo chiamando lo 06 74 66 32 80.

Espanol :

Venga a buscar gangas, vender o simplemente pasear a orillas del Loira en la brocante

El evento está abierto tanto a particulares como a profesionales.

Las plazas deben reservarse con antelación llamando al 06 74 66 32 80.

L’événement Grande brocante vide-grenier Brives-Charensac a été mis à jour le 2025-10-29 par Office de Tourisme de l’agglomération du Puy-en-Velay