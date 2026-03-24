GRANDE CHASSE AUX OEUFS À ROUEÏRE

Quarante Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-04

fin : 2026-04-04

Date(s) :

2026-04-04

Visite gourmande de Pâques

11h-12h30 Visite insolite rythmée par des dégustations de vins et de produits locaux (places limitées.)

La chasse aux oeufs

14h-17h Petits et grands sont invités à un après-midi festif en famille grande chasse aux oeufs avec récompense et petit atelier d’art

Visite gourmande de Pâques

11h-12h30 Visite insolite rythmée par des dégustations de vins et de produits locaux (places limitées.)

La chasse aux oeufs

14h-17h Petits et grands sont invités à un après-midi festif en famille grande chasse aux oeufs avec récompense et petit atelier d’art .

Quarante 34310 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 25 00 25 domaine.roueire@cc-sud-herault.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : GRANDE CHASSE AUX OEUFS À ROUEÏRE

Gourmet Easter tour

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Unusual visit punctuated by tastings of local wines and products (places limited.)

Egg hunt

2pm-5pm: Young and old are invited to a festive family afternoon: large egg hunt with reward and small art workshop

L’événement GRANDE CHASSE AUX OEUFS À ROUEÏRE Quarante a été mis à jour le 2026-03-22 par 34 OT DU CANAL DU MIDI AU ST-CHINIAN