GRANDE CHASSE AUX OEUFS À ROUEÏRE Quarante
GRANDE CHASSE AUX OEUFS À ROUEÏRE Quarante samedi 4 avril 2026.
GRANDE CHASSE AUX OEUFS À ROUEÏRE
Quarante Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-04
fin : 2026-04-04
Date(s) :
2026-04-04
Visite gourmande de Pâques
11h-12h30 Visite insolite rythmée par des dégustations de vins et de produits locaux (places limitées.)
La chasse aux oeufs
14h-17h Petits et grands sont invités à un après-midi festif en famille grande chasse aux oeufs avec récompense et petit atelier d’art
Visite gourmande de Pâques
11h-12h30 Visite insolite rythmée par des dégustations de vins et de produits locaux (places limitées.)
La chasse aux oeufs
14h-17h Petits et grands sont invités à un après-midi festif en famille grande chasse aux oeufs avec récompense et petit atelier d’art .
Quarante 34310 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 25 00 25 domaine.roueire@cc-sud-herault.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : GRANDE CHASSE AUX OEUFS À ROUEÏRE
Gourmet Easter tour
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Unusual visit punctuated by tastings of local wines and products (places limited.)
Egg hunt
2pm-5pm: Young and old are invited to a festive family afternoon: large egg hunt with reward and small art workshop
L’événement GRANDE CHASSE AUX OEUFS À ROUEÏRE Quarante a été mis à jour le 2026-03-22 par 34 OT DU CANAL DU MIDI AU ST-CHINIAN
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