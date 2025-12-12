GRANDE DICTÉE Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda
GRANDE DICTÉE Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda samedi 31 janvier 2026.
GRANDE DICTÉE
Rue du Square Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-01-31 15:00:00
fin : 2026-01-31
Date(s) :
2026-01-31
Cet événement, le premier dans notre ville, est une belle occasion de rassembler un large public, des enfants aux grands-parents, tous invités à partager ensemble un moment de convivialité et de divertissement.
.
Rue du Square Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda 66110 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 39 00 24
English :
This event, the first of its kind in our town, is a great opportunity to bring together a wide audience, from children to grandparents, all invited to share a moment of conviviality and entertainment.
L’événement GRANDE DICTÉE Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda a été mis à jour le 2025-12-12 par AGENCE D’ATTRACTIVITE TOURISTIQUE AMELIE HAUT-VALLESPIR