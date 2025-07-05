GRANDE FÊTE DE LA SAINT-THOMAS AVEC LES AL CHEMIST EN CONCERT Llupia 5 juillet 2025 21:30

Pyrénées-Orientales

GRANDE FÊTE DE LA SAINT-THOMAS AVEC LES AL CHEMIST EN CONCERT Llupia Pyrénées-Orientales

Rejoignez-nous pour un moment festif exceptionnel une délicieuse paëlla vous attend, suivie du concert explosif des Al Chemist ! Préparez-vous à danser jusqu’au bout de la nuit dans une ambiance survoltée !

Llupia 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 53 50 59

English :

Join us for an exceptional festive moment: a delicious paella awaits you, followed by an explosive concert by the Al Chemist! Get ready to dance the night away!

German :

Begleiten Sie uns auf einem außergewöhnlichen Fest: Eine köstliche Paella erwartet Sie, gefolgt von einem explosiven Konzert der Al Chemist! Bereiten Sie sich darauf vor, bis in die Nacht hinein zu tanzen und die Stimmung zu heben!

Italiano :

Unitevi a noi per un’occasione di festa eccezionale: vi aspetta una deliziosa paella, seguita da un concerto esplosivo degli Al Chemist! Preparatevi a ballare per tutta la notte in un’atmosfera super carica!

Espanol :

Únase a nosotros para una ocasión festiva excepcional: le espera una deliciosa paella, seguida de un concierto explosivo de Al Chemist ¡Prepárate para bailar toda la noche en un ambiente sobrecargado!

L’événement GRANDE FÊTE DE LA SAINT-THOMAS AVEC LES AL CHEMIST EN CONCERT Llupia a été mis à jour le 2025-06-20 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME