Grande randonnée de pays Erckmann-Chatrian Niderhoff Moselle

Le GR de Pays Erckmann-Chatrian traverse les territoires de Sarrebourg et de Phalsbourg sur 85 km, entre Niderhoff et Oberhof. Il s’agit d’un itinéraire à parcourir en 3 à 5 jours, qui invite à la découverte de nombreux sites patrimoniaux et d’intérêt le château de Lutzelbourg, le Plan incliné de Saint-Louis Arzviller, la Vallée des Éclusiers, le village d’Haselbourg, le Rocher de Dabo, la maison forestière du Jaegerhof, la grotte Saint-Léon à Walscheid, le train forestier d’Abreschviller, le site archéologique de la Croix-Guillaume, ainsi que le village de Saint-Quirin. Le parcours passe également par les maisons natales d’André Chatrian et d’Émile Erckmann.

English :

The GR de Pays Erckmann-Chatrian crosses the Sarrebourg and Phalsbourg territories over 85 km, between Niderhoff and Oberhof. It’s an itinerary that takes 3 to 5 days to complete, and takes in a host of heritage sites and places of interest: Lutzelbourg castle, the Saint-Louis Arzviller inclined plane, the Vallée des Éclusiers, Haselbourg village, the Rocher de Dabo, the Jaegerhof forest house, Saint-Léon cave in Walscheid, the Abreschviller forest train, the Croix-Guillaume archaeological site, and the village of Saint-Quirin. The route also takes in the birthplaces of André Chatrian and Émile Erckmann.

Deutsch :

Der GR de Pays Erckmann-Chatrian durchquert die Gebiete von Saarburg und Phalsbourg auf einer Länge von 85 km zwischen Niderhoff und Oberhof. Es handelt sich um eine Route, die man in 3 bis 5 Tagen zurücklegen kann und die zur Entdeckung zahlreicher Kulturerbe- und Sehenswürdigkeiten einlädt: das Schloss Lutzelbourg, die Schiefe Ebene von Saint-Louis Arzviller, das Tal der Schleusenwärter, das Dorf Haselbourg, der Felsen von Dabo, das Forsthaus Jaegerhof, die Grotte Saint-Léon in Walscheid, der Waldzug von Abreschviller, die archäologische Stätte von Croix-Guillaume sowie das Dorf Saint-Quirin. Die Strecke führt auch an den Geburtshäusern von André Chatrian und Émile Erckmann vorbei.

Italiano :

Il GR de Pays Erckmann-Chatrian attraversa le zone di Sarrebourg e Phalsbourg per 85 km, tra Niderhoff e Oberhof. L’itinerario può essere percorso in 3-5 giorni e comprende numerosi siti del patrimonio e luoghi di interesse: il castello di Lutzelbourg, il piano inclinato di Saint-Louis Arzviller, la Vallée des Éclusiers, il villaggio di Haselbourg, il Rocher de Dabo, la casa forestale di Jaegerhof, la grotta di Saint-Léon a Walscheid, il treno forestale di Abreschviller, il sito archeologico di Croix-Guillaume e il villaggio di Saint-Quirin. L’itinerario tocca anche i luoghi di nascita di André Chatrian e Émile Erckmann.

Español :

El GR de Pays Erckmann-Chatrian atraviesa las regiones de Sarrebourg y Phalsbourg a lo largo de 85 km, entre Niderhoff y Oberhof. El itinerario, que puede realizarse en 3 ó 5 días, incluye numerosos sitios patrimoniales y lugares de interés: el castillo de Lutzelbourg, el plano inclinado de Saint-Louis Arzviller, la Vallée des Éclusiers, el pueblo de Haselbourg, el Rocher de Dabo, la casa forestal de Jaegerhof, la cueva de Saint-Léon en Walscheid, el tren forestal de Abreschviller, el yacimiento arqueológico de Croix-Guillaume y el pueblo de Saint-Quirin. La ruta también incluye los lugares de nacimiento de André Chatrian y Émile Erckmann.

