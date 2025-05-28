GRANDE SOIREE URB’ART – Argelès-sur-Mer, 28 mai 2025 17:30, Argelès-sur-Mer.
Pyrénées-Orientales
GRANDE SOIREE URB’ART Place Gambetta Argelès-sur-Mer Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-05-28 17:30:00
fin : 2025-05-28 23:30:00
2025-05-28
à partir de 17h30
Place Gambetta | Inauguration du festival
À l’occasion de l’inauguration du festival, retrouvez les 40 artistes, des live painting sur toile, des performers de breakdance, mais également une grande tombola gérée par l’association…
Place Gambetta
Argelès-sur-Mer 66700 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 81 42 74
English :
from 5:30pm
Place Gambetta | Festival inauguration
For the inauguration of the festival, meet the 40 artists, live painting on canvas, breakdance performers, as well as a big tombola managed by the association…
German :
ab 17.30 Uhr
Place Gambetta | Eröffnung des Festivals
Anlässlich der Eröffnung des Festivals finden Sie die 40 Künstler, Live-Painting auf Leinwand, Breakdance-Performer, aber auch eine große Tombola, die vom Verein…
Italiano :
dalle 17.30
Piazza Gambetta | Apertura del festival
Per celebrare l’apertura del festival, saranno presenti 40 artisti, pittura dal vivo su tela, artisti di breakdance e una grande tombola gestita dall’associazione…
Espanol :
a partir de las 17.30 h
Place Gambetta | Inauguración del festival
Para celebrar la apertura del festival, habrá 40 artistas, pintura sobre lienzo en directo, bailarines de breakdance y una gran tómbola organizada por la asociación…
