GRANDE SOIREE URB’ART – Argelès-sur-Mer, 28 mai 2025 17:30, Argelès-sur-Mer.

Pyrénées-Orientales

GRANDE SOIREE URB’ART Place Gambetta Argelès-sur-Mer Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-05-28 17:30:00

fin : 2025-05-28 23:30:00

2025-05-28

à partir de 17h30

Place Gambetta | Inauguration du festival

À l’occasion de l’inauguration du festival, retrouvez les 40 artistes, des live painting sur toile, des performers de breakdance, mais également une grande tombola gérée par l’association…

Place Gambetta

Argelès-sur-Mer 66700 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 81 42 74

English :

from 5:30pm

Place Gambetta | Festival inauguration

For the inauguration of the festival, meet the 40 artists, live painting on canvas, breakdance performers, as well as a big tombola managed by the association…

German :

ab 17.30 Uhr

Place Gambetta | Eröffnung des Festivals

Anlässlich der Eröffnung des Festivals finden Sie die 40 Künstler, Live-Painting auf Leinwand, Breakdance-Performer, aber auch eine große Tombola, die vom Verein…

Italiano :

dalle 17.30

Piazza Gambetta | Apertura del festival

Per celebrare l’apertura del festival, saranno presenti 40 artisti, pittura dal vivo su tela, artisti di breakdance e una grande tombola gestita dall’associazione…

Espanol :

a partir de las 17.30 h

Place Gambetta | Inauguración del festival

Para celebrar la apertura del festival, habrá 40 artistas, pintura sobre lienzo en directo, bailarines de breakdance y una gran tómbola organizada por la asociación…

L’événement GRANDE SOIREE URB’ART Argelès-sur-Mer a été mis à jour le 2025-05-22 par OT D’ ARGELES SUR MER