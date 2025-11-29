GRANDMA’S ASHES FESTIVAL OVERLOOK Le Rocksane Bergerac

GRANDMA’S ASHES FESTIVAL OVERLOOK Le Rocksane Bergerac samedi 29 novembre 2025.

Le Rocksane 14 bis Rue du Professeur Pozzi Bergerac Dordogne

Tarif : 16 – 16 – 16 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Début : 2025-11-29
fin : 2025-11-29

2025-11-29

Dans l’intimité de la formule trio, Grandma’s Ashes narre un quotidien parisien terni par la violence et l’insensibilité. Purgées par l’énergie live du rock, les trois jeunes femmes communient avec leur public via un show explosif qui bouscule les représentations.   .

Le Rocksane 14 bis Rue du Professeur Pozzi Bergerac 24100 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 63 03 70  programmation@rocksane.fr

