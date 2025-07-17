Grands jeux en bois par Lib’et Lude Piscine Haut Béarn Piscine du Haut-Béarn Oloron-Sainte-Marie
Grands jeux en bois par Lib’et Lude Piscine Haut Béarn
Piscine du Haut-Béarn Boulevard François Mitterrand Oloron-Sainte-Marie Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-17
fin : 2025-08-14
Date(s) :
2025-07-17 2025-07-24 2025-07-31 2025-08-07 2025-08-14
Des grands jeux en bois sont mis en place par Lib’et Lude à la piscine du Haut Béarn. .
Piscine du Haut-Béarn Boulevard François Mitterrand Oloron-Sainte-Marie 64400 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 59 39 94 88 piscine@hautbearn.fr
