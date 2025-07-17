Grands jeux en bois par Lib’et Lude Piscine Haut Béarn Piscine du Haut-Béarn Oloron-Sainte-Marie

Grands jeux en bois par Lib'et Lude Piscine Haut Béarn

Piscine du Haut-Béarn Boulevard François Mitterrand Oloron-Sainte-Marie Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-17
fin : 2025-08-14

Date(s) :
2025-07-17 2025-07-24 2025-07-31 2025-08-07 2025-08-14

Des grands jeux en bois sont mis en place par Lib’et Lude à la piscine du Haut Béarn.   .

Piscine du Haut-Béarn Boulevard François Mitterrand Oloron-Sainte-Marie 64400 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 59 39 94 88  piscine@hautbearn.fr

