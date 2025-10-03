Grappelli my love Salle Ph’Art Casino Municipal Capbreton

Grappelli my love Salle Ph’Art Casino Municipal Capbreton vendredi 3 octobre 2025.

Grappelli my love

Salle Ph’Art Casino Municipal Place de la Liberté Capbreton Landes

Tarif : – – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-03 21:00:00

fin : 2025-10-03 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-03

Aucun violoniste n’a marqué le monde du Jazz comme Stéphane Grappelli.

David Abeijon (violon), Eddie Dhaini (guitare) et Aurélien Gody (contrebasse) rendent dans ce projet un hommage plein de tendresse à l’homme au violon dans une des formations qu’il affectionnait le plus.

Des swings virtuoses aux douces ballades, ce trio de haut vol retrace les années marquant la carrière internationale de l’éternel parisien.

GRAPPELLI MY LOVE, nous proposent un retour sur la période du trio Stéphane Grappelli, Marc Fosset, Jean-Philippe Viret, dans les années 90 (du siècle dernier). A cette occasion, Stéphane Grappelli sortait de son héritage swing manouche, en affirmant son propre style.

Claude Nougaro lui même écrivait

« Stéphane Grappelli, grand des noires et des rondes, grâce à vous la France est un violon

sur le toit du monde. » .

Salle Ph’Art Casino Municipal Place de la Liberté Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 63 69 64 92 jazz.partners40130@gmail.com

English : Grappelli my love

No violinist has marked the world of jazz like Stéphane Grappelli.

In this project, David Abeijon, Eddie Dhain and Aurélien Gody (double bass) pay tender tribute to the man with the violin.

German : Grappelli my love

Kein Geiger hat die Welt des Jazz so geprägt wie Stéphane Grappelli.

David Abeijon, Eddie Dhain und Aurélien Gody (Kontrabass) erweisen dem Mann mit der Geige in diesem Projekt eine liebevolle Hommage.

Italiano :

Nessun violinista ha lasciato il segno nel mondo del jazz come Stéphane Grappelli.

In questo progetto, David Abeijon, Eddie Dhain e Aurélien Gody (contrabbasso) rendono un tenero omaggio all’uomo con il violino.

Espanol : Grappelli my love

Ningún violinista ha dejado su huella en el mundo del jazz como Stéphane Grappelli.

En este proyecto, David Abeijon, Eddie Dhain y Aurélien Gody (contrabajo) rinden un tierno homenaje al hombre del violín.

L’événement Grappelli my love Capbreton a été mis à jour le 2025-09-25 par OTI LAS