Grateloup fait sa Bodéga Grateloup-Saint-Gayrand

Moulin de Gorry Grateloup-Saint-Gayrand Lot-et-Garonne

Au programme de la Bodéga durant ces quatre jours

– Jeudi 31 Juillet

Thé dansant de 14h30-19h à la salle des fêtes de GRATELOUP.

– Vendredi 1 er Août

20h30 Grand loto au Moulin de Gorry 1000€ de lots

– Samedi 2 Août Entrée 2€

19h30 Ouverture de la bodega animée par Banda in Vino Veritas

20h30 Repas Jambon à la broche

Soirée BODEGA GÉANTE animée

– Dimanche 3 Août

7h30 rando la Grateloupaise. Inscription dès 7h30, départ à partir de 9h au moulin de Gorry. Rando pédestre: 7 km et 10 km

11h30 Apéro aux huîtres

12h30 Repas de chasse

– Après-midi Ventri’glisse ouvert à tous et jeux gonflable pour les enfants.

– 19h30 Apéro offert par la municipalité

– 20h30 Repas Poulet frites

– 22h tombola

– 23h Feu d’artifice

– Soirée animée par les Ze duo et BODEGA GÉANTE acte 2, animée par Dj Jojo .

Moulin de Gorry Grateloup-Saint-Gayrand 47400 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 47 59 01 30

English : Grateloup fait sa Bodéga

The four-day Bodéga program includes: Tea Dance Tapas Evening with Blind Test Evening Meal DJ and Fireworks Hunting Meal Intervillage Concert…

German : Grateloup fait sa Bodéga

Das Programm der Bodéga während dieser vier Tage: Tanztee Tapas-Abend mit Blind Test Essensabend DJ und Feuerwerk Essen der Jagd Intervillage Konzert…

Italiano :

Il programma della Bodéga per i quattro giorni: Ballo del tè Serata Tapas con Blind Test Cena DJ e fuochi d’artificio Cena di caccia Intervallo Concerto…

Espanol : Grateloup fait sa Bodéga

En el programa de la Bodéga para los cuatro días: Baile del té Velada de tapas con prueba a ciegas Cena DJ y fuegos artificiales Comida de caza Intervillage Concierto…

