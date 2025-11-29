GRAVIER AMUL SOLO Lille

GRAVIER Samedi 29 novembre, 20h00 AMUL SOLO Nord

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-29T20:00:00 – 2025-11-29T21:00:00

Fin : 2025-11-29T20:00:00 – 2025-11-29T21:00:00

Originaire de Lille, GRAVIER distille un mélange intense de post-punk, garage et coldwave. Leur musique, à la fois brute, sombre et atmosphérique, évoque des paysages sonores mélancoliques où l’énergie brute rencontre une certaine poésie urbaine.

https://www.instagram.com/gravier_band/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4rGOJ5R5kE

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Post Punk Garage