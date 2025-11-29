Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

GRAVIER AMUL SOLO Lille

GRAVIER AMUL SOLO Lille

GRAVIER AMUL SOLO Lille samedi 29 novembre 2025.

GRAVIER Samedi 29 novembre, 20h00 AMUL SOLO Nord

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2025-11-29T20:00:00 – 2025-11-29T21:00:00
Fin : 2025-11-29T20:00:00 – 2025-11-29T21:00:00

Originaire de Lille, GRAVIER distille un mélange intense de post-punk, garage et coldwave. Leur musique, à la fois brute, sombre et atmosphérique, évoque des paysages sonores mélancoliques où l’énergie brute rencontre une certaine poésie urbaine.
https://www.instagram.com/gravier_band/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4rGOJ5R5kE

AMUL SOLO 9 rue des Arts, 59000 Lille Lille 59000 Nord Hauts-de-France [{« data »: {« author »: « gravier_band », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « type »: « rich », « title »: « GRAVIER (@gravier_band) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/474987097_622766900253756_2948699738537228190_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s240x240_tt6&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLmRqYW5nby4xMDgwLmMyIn0&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&_nc_cat=100&_nc_oc=Q6cZ2QGrkzQpuXxwe7aI4pOYYWoUjlmHjq9nUEO5bumd0MBEJM2BvVQ2KE-1a3USvV_MGQE&_nc_ohc=_nIetRflmV0Q7kNvwEgkWaB&_nc_gid=bIyAEX5FdeH0BkIf_HQ3Qg&edm=AMO9-JQAAAAA&ccb=7-5&oh=00_AfZAYQIVofN6OfeMZw0giUpp6WKeVFgJUqvVDnV6XNG-GQ&oe=68C73C1E&_nc_sid=cc8940 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/gravier_band/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 240, « thumbnail_width »: 240, « options »: {« _enable_profile »: {« label »: « Enable profile embed (US only) », « value »: false}}, « html »: « 

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/gravier_band/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « GRAVIER », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Postpunk Garage Goth Surfngravier.bandcamp.com/album/sadwave-ep », « type »: « video », « title »: « GRAVIER – Sadwave », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/v4rGOJ5R5kE/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4rGOJ5R5kE », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCudXqQEdERyHKJULZwwObGQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: «  »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: «  »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: « 

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4rGOJ5R5kE »}]
dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Post Punk Garage