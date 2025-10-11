GREEN DUCK Argelès-sur-Mer
The Green Duck en concert
Envolez-vous pour l’Irlande !
Des canards ? Oui ! Mais pas des canards de basse-cour, ni des canards qu’on engraisse. Des canards sauvages… libres comme l’air de vadrouiller…
Place Gambetta Argelès-sur-Mer 66700 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 81 15 85
English :
Saturday, October 11th
21h00 ? Place Gambetta
Free
The Green Duck in concert
Fly to Ireland!
Ducks? Yes! but not barnyard ducks, nor ducks for fattening. Wild ducks? free as a bird to roam…
German :
Samstag, den 11. Oktober
21h00 ? Platz Gambetta
Kostenlos
The Green Duck in einem Konzert
Fliegen Sie nach Irland!
Enten? Ja, aber keine Hinterhof-Enten oder Enten, die gemästet werden. Es sind wilde Enten, die frei wie ein Vogel umherstreifen…
Italiano :
Sabato 11 ottobre
21h00 ? Piazza Gambetta
Gratuito
L’Anatra Verde in concerto
Volate in Irlanda!
Anatre? Sì, ma non anatre da cortile o da ingrasso. Anatre selvatiche? Libere come l’aria di vagare…
Espanol :
Sábado 11 de octubre
21h00 ? Plaza Gambetta
Gratis
The Green Duck en concierto
¡Vuela a Irlanda!
¿Patos? Sí, pero no patos de traspatio ni patos para engordar. ¿Patos salvajes? libres como el aire para vagar…
