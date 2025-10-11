GREEN DUCK Argelès-sur-Mer

Place Gambetta Argelès-sur-Mer Pyrénées-Orientales

Samedi 11 octobre

21h00 Place Gambetta

Gratuit

The Green Duck en concert

Envolez-vous pour l’Irlande !

Des canards ? Oui ! Mais pas des canards de basse-cour, ni des canards qu’on engraisse. Des canards sauvages… libres comme l’air de vadrouiller…

Place Gambetta Argelès-sur-Mer 66700 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 81 15 85

English :

Saturday, October 11th

21h00 ? Place Gambetta

Free

The Green Duck in concert

Fly to Ireland!

Ducks? Yes! but not barnyard ducks, nor ducks for fattening. Wild ducks? free as a bird to roam…

German :

Samstag, den 11. Oktober

21h00 ? Platz Gambetta

Kostenlos

The Green Duck in einem Konzert

Fliegen Sie nach Irland!

Enten? Ja, aber keine Hinterhof-Enten oder Enten, die gemästet werden. Es sind wilde Enten, die frei wie ein Vogel umherstreifen…

Italiano :

Sabato 11 ottobre

21h00 ? Piazza Gambetta

Gratuito

L’Anatra Verde in concerto

Volate in Irlanda!

Anatre? Sì, ma non anatre da cortile o da ingrasso. Anatre selvatiche? Libere come l’aria di vagare…

Espanol :

Sábado 11 de octubre

21h00 ? Plaza Gambetta

Gratis

The Green Duck en concierto

¡Vuela a Irlanda!

¿Patos? Sí, pero no patos de traspatio ni patos para engordar. ¿Patos salvajes? libres como el aire para vagar…

