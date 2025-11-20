Green Noise Party The Rap’Tout Rap’Tout Kustom Rodz Chaudeney-sur-Moselle

Green Noise Party The Rap’Tout

Rap’Tout Kustom Rodz 543 rue des Vignes Noël Chaudeney-sur-Moselle Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-03-14 19:30:00

Les Tools Rockers remettent le feu au local des RAP’TOUT pour une Saint Patrick pas comme les autres !

Au programme ambiance 100% irlandaise et décibels garantis avec The Shamcocks, menés par le légendaire Philip Doyle (Psychobilly Power !). Deux bières pressions d’exception, des planches apéro pour tenir le choc, et un after explosif avec un DJ set Irish Punk Rockabilly Psychobilly.

Ouverture des portes à 19h30.

Une St Patrick comme on les aime du son, de la mousse et du bon monde !Tout public

Rap’Tout Kustom Rodz 543 rue des Vignes Noël Chaudeney-sur-Moselle 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est raptout54@gmail.com

English :

The Tools Rockers set fire to the RAP’TOUT premises for a Saint Patrick’s Day like no other!

On the program: 100% Irish ambiance and guaranteed decibels with The Shamcocks, led by the legendary Philip Doyle (Psychobilly Power!). Two exceptional draught beers, aperitif boards to keep you going, and an explosive after-party with an Irish Punk Rockabilly Psychobilly DJ set.

Doors open at 7.30pm.

St. Patrick’s Day as we like it: sound, foam and good people!

German :

Die Tools Rockers bringen das Lokal der RAP’TOUT wieder zum Brennen für einen St. Patrick’s Day, der nicht wie alle anderen ist!

Auf dem Programm: 100% irische Stimmung und garantierte Dezibel mit The Shamcocks, angeführt vom legendären Philip Doyle (Psychobilly Power!). Zwei außergewöhnliche Biere vom Fass, Aperitifbretter, um den Schock zu überstehen, und eine explosive Afterparty mit einem DJ-Set Irish Punk Rockabilly Psychobilly.

Türöffnung um 19.30 Uhr.

Ein St. Patrick’s Day, wie wir ihn lieben: Sound, Schaum und gute Leute!

Italiano :

I Tools Rockers incendiano i locali di RAP’TOUT per un San Patrizio senza precedenti!

In programma: atmosfera 100% irlandese e decibel garantiti con The Shamcocks, guidati dal leggendario Philip Doyle (Psychobilly Power!). Due eccezionali birre alla spina, taglieri di stuzzichini per non perdere l’occasione e un after-party esplosivo con un DJ set Irish Punk Rockabilly Psychobilly.

Apertura porte alle 19.30.

Il giorno di San Patrizio come piace a noi: suono, schiuma e buona gente!

Espanol :

Los Tools Rockers prendieron fuego a las instalaciones de RAP’TOUT para celebrar un Día de San Patricio sin igual

En el programa: ambiente 100% irlandés y decibelios garantizados con The Shamcocks, liderados por el legendario Philip Doyle (Psychobilly Power!). Dos cervezas de barril excepcionales, tablas de aperitivos para no parar y una fiesta posterior explosiva con un DJ set irlandés punk rockabilly psychobilly.

Apertura de puertas a las 19.30 h.

El día de San Patricio como a nosotros nos gusta: sonido, espuma y buena gente

