GREP COMMINGES CONFÉRENCE / ACCORD UNION EUROPÉENNE-MERCOSUR RÉPERCUSSIONS AGRICOLES ET NOUVELLES RELATIONS INTERCONTINENTALES PARC DES EXPOSITIONS DU COMMINGES Villeneuve-de-Rivière

PARC DES EXPOSITIONS DU COMMINGES Cassagne Villeneuve-de-Rivière Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-10-11 16:30:00

2025-10-11

Martine GUIBERT géographe spécialiste des systèmes agro-alimentaires et des espaces ruraux d’Amérique latine, Professeure à l’UT2J.

Validé, début septembre , par la Commission européenne, le texte de l’accord , entre le Mercosur et l’UE est maintenant soumis aux Etat-membres et aux eurodéputés. C’est l’occasion de faire le point sur la situation des pays sud-américains concernés, sur les inquiétudes de certaines filières agricoles et sur les motifs de la création de la première zone de libre échange au monde entre deux blocs économiques régionaux, dans un contexte mondial incertain.

Suivies d’un repas convivial autour du conférencier (inscription obligatoire). 5 .

PARC DES EXPOSITIONS DU COMMINGES Cassagne Villeneuve-de-Rivière 31800 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 90 60 16 comminges@grep-mp.org

English :

Martine GUIBERT geographer specializing in agri-food systems and rural areas in Latin America, Professor at UT2J.

German :

Martine GUIBERT Geographin, Spezialistin für Agrar- und Ernährungssysteme und ländliche Räume in Lateinamerika, Professorin an der UT2J.

Italiano :

Martine GUIBERT geografa specializzata in sistemi agroalimentari e aree rurali dell’America Latina, docente all’UT2J.

Espanol :

Martine GUIBERT geógrafa especializada en sistemas agroalimentarios y zonas rurales de América Latina, profesora en la UT2J.

