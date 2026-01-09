GROUPE DE RENCONTRE ROGÉRIEN LA CAFETIERE Aurignac

GROUPE DE RENCONTRE ROGÉRIEN

LA CAFETIERE 26 Rue Saint-Michel Aurignac Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-06 18:30:00

fin : 2026-05-29 20:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-06 2026-03-13 2026-04-10 2026-05-29 2026-06-19

Atelier animé par Laure Benoît, psychopraticienne de l’Approche Centrée sur la Personne (Carl Rogers)

Ce groupe offre un espace collectif de 2h, un vendredi par mois, pour vivre une expérience humaine et transformatrice.

Dans un cadre fondé sur l’empathie, la congruence et l’accueil positif inconditionnel, chacun·e est invité·e à se rapprocher de soi, laisser tomber les masques et entrer dans un processus de transformation soutenu par le groupe.

Sur inscription

Tarif libre et conscient. .

LA CAFETIERE 26 Rue Saint-Michel Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 70 16 lb.laurebenoit@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Workshop led by Laure Benoît, psychotherapist in the Person-Centred Approach (Carl Rogers)

L’événement GROUPE DE RENCONTRE ROGÉRIEN Aurignac a été mis à jour le 2026-01-09 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE