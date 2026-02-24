GRUPO COMPAY SEGUNDO Lézignan-Corbières

GRUPO COMPAY SEGUNDO

11 Rue Paul Bert Lézignan-Corbières Aude

Tarif : 34 – 34 – 34 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : 2026-04-04 21:00:00 - 22:30:00

Début : 2026-04-04 21:00:00

fin : 2026-04-04 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-04

L’ancienne salle de cinéma L’Idéal se transforme en salle de concert ! Venez profiter de soirées colorées !

L’Idéal vous propose un concert par le grupo Compny Segundo.

Revivez la magie du Buena Vista Social Club avec les héritiers de Compay Segundo. Son, guitare, voix cubaines authentiques.

Cuba dans l’Aude !

L’héritage du son cubano L’esprit Buena Vista Social Club en concert.

Le Grupo Compay Segundo, héritier direct du légendaire Compay Segundo, fait revivre sur scène l’âme de la musique cubaine traditionnelle.

Dans la lignée du mythique Buena Vista Social Club, le groupe nous embarque pour un voyage musical à Cuba, entre son cubano, boléros, rythmes latins et mélodies chaleureuses.

Un concert festif, élégant et profondément authentique, porté par des musiciens d’exception.

Ambiance solaire, musique vivante et énergie communicative une soirée idéale pour danser, vibrer et s’évader.

Réservation en ligne.

.

11 Rue Paul Bert Lézignan-Corbières 11200 Aude Occitanie

English :

The former L’Idéal cinema is transformed into a concert hall! Come and enjoy a colorful evening!

L’Idéal presents a concert by grupo Compny Segundo.

Relive the magic of the Buena Vista Social Club with the heirs of Compay Segundo. Authentic Cuban sound, guitar and vocals.

Cuba in the Aude!

The heritage of the Cuban sound The Buena Vista Social Club spirit in concert.

Grupo Compay Segundo, direct heirs to the legendary Compay Segundo, bring the soul of traditional Cuban music to life on stage.

Following in the footsteps of the legendary Buena Vista Social Club, the group takes us on a musical journey to Cuba, with its Cuban sounds, boleros, Latin rhythms and warm melodies.

A festive, elegant and deeply authentic concert, performed by exceptional musicians.

A sunny atmosphere, lively music and infectious energy: the perfect evening to dance, vibrate and escape.

Book online now.

