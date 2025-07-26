Guebling fait son feu Guébling
Guebling fait son feu Guébling samedi 26 juillet 2025.
Guebling fait son feu
Guébling Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-07-26
fin : 2025-07-26
Date(s) :
2025-07-26
Venez vibrer à Guébling ! Au programme, repas et le clou du spectacle: un feu d’artifice à 23h.
Entrée gratuite.Tout public
Guébling 57260 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 01 57 51 mairie.guebling@orange.fr
English :
Come to Guébling! The program includes a meal and the highlight of the show: fireworks at 11pm.
Free admission.
German :
Kommen Sie nach Guébling und feiern Sie mit! Auf dem Programm stehen Essen und der Höhepunkt des Spektakels: ein Feuerwerk um 23 Uhr.
Eintritt frei.
Italiano :
Venite a provare l’emozione del Guébling! Il programma prevede un pasto e il momento clou dello spettacolo: i fuochi d’artificio alle 23.00.
Ingresso libero.
Espanol :
¡Venga a vivir la emoción de Guébling! El programa incluye una comida y el momento culminante del espectáculo: fuegos artificiales a las 23.00 horas.
Entrada gratuita.
L’événement Guebling fait son feu Guébling a été mis à jour le 2025-07-18 par OT DU PAYS SAULNOIS