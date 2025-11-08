Guided Tour in English with a native speaker Galerie Le Comoedia Brest

Guided Tour in English with a native speaker Galerie Le Comoedia Brest samedi 8 novembre 2025.

Guided Tour in English with a native speaker Galerie Le Comoedia Brest Samedi 8 novembre, 11h00 sur inscription

La galerie d’art Le Comœdia vous propose de découvrir son exposition-vente « Nature Double » en anglais lors de sa visite commentée privée avec Anna Vlaminck, Responsable de la Galerie, anglophone.

La galerie d’art Le Comœdia vous propose de découvrir son exposition-vente « Nature Double » en anglais lors de sa visite commentée privée avec Anna Vlaminck, Responsable de la Galerie, anglophone.

La nature, l’une des premières sources d’inspiration de l’artiste, continue de susciter la curiosité et de s’exprimer à travers les coups de pinceau et les outils du sculpteur. La Galerie Le Comoedia vous propose de découvrir son exposition « Nature Double », qui rassemble les œuvres de 14 artistes qui transposent les merveilles du monde naturel sur les murs et les socles de la galerie.

La visite, donnée en anglais et adaptée au niveau des invités présents, vous permet de vous immerger dans la langue, et l’art, grâce à un vocabulaire ciblé, une expérience qui favorise la rétention. Une occasion unique pour les locuteurs natifs anglais, ou ceux qui parlent l’anglais comme deuxième langue, de participer à une activité qui enrichit à la fois l’apprentissage du français ou de l’anglais.

///

Le Comœdia art gallery invites you to discover its “Nature Double” exposition in English during a private guided tour with Anna Vlaminck, our native English-speaking Gallery Manager.

Nature, one of the artist’s first inspirations, continues to spark intrigue and find voice through brushstroke and sculptor’s tools. La galerie Le Comoedia offers the opportunity to explore it’s exposition “Nature Double” with the work of 14 artists who bring the wonder of the natural world to the walls and pedestals of the gallery.

The tour, given in English, and adapted to the level of the guests present, allows you to immerse yourself in the language, and the art, with a focused vocabulary, an experience permitting more retention. A unique opportunity for native speakers of English, or speakers of English as a second language, to engage in an activity that enriches both the learning of French or English.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2025-11-08T11:00:00.000-04:00

Fin : 2025-11-08T12:00:00.000-04:00

1

https://www.billetweb.fr/guided-tour-in-english-with-a-native-speaker2

Galerie Le Comoedia 35 rue du châteaux Brest 29200 Finistère