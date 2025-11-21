GUILLAUME MEURICE ET ÉRIC LAGADEC Carcassonne

33 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : 20 – 20 – 20 EUR

Tarif réduit

Début : 2025-11-21 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-21

2025-11-21

Deux choses sont infinies l’Univers et la bêtise humaine. Mais, en ce qui concerne l’Univers, je n’en ai pas encore acquis la certitude absolue. A. Einstein.

Éric Lagadec (astrophysicien) et Guillaume Meurice (spécialiste autoproclamé de la connerie) nous proposent un voyage à travers ces deux infinis. On y croise des galaxies, des exoplanètes, Éric Ciotti, des milliardaires qui conduisent dans l’espace et de la matière grise ou noire. On s’interroge sur notre finitude, on explore nos limites, on repousse notre ignorance jusqu’à l’infini… Mais pas au-delà…

33 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

English :

« Two things are infinite: the Universe and human stupidity. But as far as the Universe is concerned, I’m not yet absolutely sure. » A. Einstein.

Éric Lagadec (astrophysicist) and Guillaume Meurice (self-proclaimed specialist in bullshit) take us on a journey through these two infinities. We come across galaxies, exoplanets, Éric Ciotti, billionaires who drive into space and grey or dark matter. We wonder about our finitude, explore our limits, push our ignorance to infinity? But not beyond…

German :

« Zwei Dinge sind unendlich: das Universum und die menschliche Dummheit. Aber was das Universum betrifft, so habe ich noch keine absolute Gewissheit erlangt. » A. Einstein.

Éric Lagadec (Astrophysiker) und Guillaume Meurice (selbsternannter Spezialist für Schwachsinn) laden uns zu einer Reise durch diese beiden Unendlichkeiten ein. Wir treffen auf Galaxien, Exoplaneten, Éric Ciotti, Milliardäre, die ins Weltall fahren, und graue oder schwarze Materie. Wir fragen uns nach unserer Endlichkeit, erforschen unsere Grenzen, schieben unsere Unwissenheit bis ins Unendliche… Aber nicht darüber hinaus…

Italiano :

« Due cose sono infinite: l’Universo e la stupidità umana. Ma per quanto riguarda l’Universo, non ne sono ancora assolutamente sicuro A. A. Einstein.

Éric Lagadec (astrofisico) e Guillaume Meurice (autoproclamatosi specialista della stupidità) ci accompagnano in un viaggio attraverso questi due infiniti. Incontriamo galassie, esopianeti, Éric Ciotti, miliardari che guidano nello spazio e materia grigia o oscura. Ci interroghiamo sulla nostra finitezza, esploriamo i nostri limiti e spingiamo la nostra ignoranza verso l’infinito? Ma non oltre…

Espanol :

« Hay dos cosas infinitas: el Universo y la estupidez humana. Pero en lo que respecta al Universo, aún no estoy absolutamente seguro A. A. Einstein.

Éric Lagadec (astrofísico) y Guillaume Meurice (autoproclamado especialista en estupidez) nos llevan de viaje por estos dos infinitos. Nos encontramos con galaxias, exoplanetas, Éric Ciotti, multimillonarios que conducen hacia el espacio y materia gris u oscura. Nos preguntamos por nuestra finitud, exploramos nuestros límites y llevamos nuestra ignorancia hasta el infinito.. Pero no más allá…

