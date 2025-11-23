Guinguette au Moulin de Sabathier CONCHEZ-DE-BEARN Conchez-de-Béarn

Conchez-de-Béarn

Guinguette au Moulin de Sabathier

CONCHEZ-DE-BEARN 785 Chemin du Moulin Conchez-de-Béarn Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Tarif : 25 – 25 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-02 19:00:00

fin : 2026-05-02 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-02

Partagez un moment gourmand et authentique au Moulin de Sabathier.

Accompagnés de la meunière, vous partirez à la découverte de ce moulin à eau, transmis de père en fille.

La visite vous mène jusqu’à la digue (à 300 m) qui alimente le canal, puis au cœur du moulin pour comprendre les étapes de fabrication de la farine, avec démonstration de mouture et récit de son histoire.

La découverte se prolonge à la ferme, au contact des animaux (poules, lapins, canards, brebis…), avant de conclure autour d’un repas en musique avec l’accordéon et les chants béarnais du groupe Les Meuniers.

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CONCHEZ-DE-BEARN 785 Chemin du Moulin Conchez-de-Béarn 64330 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 02 67 25 32 lemoulindesabathier@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Share an authentic gourmet moment at the Moulin de Sabathier.

Accompanied by the miller, you’ll discover this water mill, handed down from father to daughter.

The tour takes you to the dyke (300 m away) that feeds the canal, then to the heart of the mill to learn about the different stages in flour production, with a milling demonstration and an account of its history.

The tour continues on to the farm, where you can meet the animals (chickens, rabbits, ducks, sheep, etc.), before concluding with a meal accompanied by the accordion and Béarn songs of the group Les Meuniers.

L’événement Guinguette au Moulin de Sabathier Conchez-de-Béarn a été mis à jour le 2026-04-20 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65