GUITARE EN PIRENEUS Limoux

GUITARE EN PIRENEUS Limoux vendredi 22 août 2025.

GUITARE EN PIRENEUS

11 Rue de la Croix Limoux Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-22 19:30:00

fin : 2025-08-22

Date(s) :

2025-08-22

Chaque année, le Festival Guitare en Pireneus réunit de grands artistes venant des quatre coins du monde dans le magnifique décor des Pyrénées Audoises et autres jolis recoins de l’Aude.

Guitaristes, chanteuses et chanteurs de talent vous invitent pour un voyage musical unique autour de la guitare.

Camilo Giraldo, Angel Gabriele Imbesi, Natalia ,Jurado, Luis Soria, Daniel Torres Tear.

Participation libre.

11 Rue de la Croix Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 6 77 98 99 77

English :

Every year, the Festival Guitare en Pireneus brings together great artists from the four corners of the world in the magnificent setting of the Aude Pyrenees and other beautiful corners of the Aude.

Talented guitarists and singers invite you on a unique musical voyage around the guitar.

Camilo Giraldo, Angel Gabriele Imbesi, Natalia ,Jurado, Luis Soria, Daniel Torres Tear.

Free admission.

German :

Jedes Jahr versammelt das Festival Guitare en Pireneus große Künstler aus aller Welt vor der herrlichen Kulisse der Pyrénées Audoises und anderer hübscher Ecken des Departements Aude.

Talentierte Gitarristen, Sängerinnen und Sänger laden Sie zu einer einzigartigen musikalischen Reise rund um die Gitarre ein.

Camilo Giraldo, Angel Gabriele Imbesi, Natalia ,Jurado, Luis Soria, Daniel Torres Tear.

Freie Teilnahme.

Italiano :

Ogni anno, il Festival Guitare en Pireneus riunisce grandi artisti provenienti dai quattro angoli del mondo nella magnifica cornice dei Pirenei dell’Aude e di altri splendidi angoli dell’Aude.

Chitarristi e cantanti di talento vi invitano a un viaggio musicale unico intorno alla chitarra.

Camilo Giraldo, Angel Gabriele Imbesi, Natalia Jurado, Luis Soria, Daniel Torres Tear.

Ingresso libero.

Espanol :

Cada año, el Festival Guitare en Pireneus reúne a grandes artistas de los cuatro puntos cardinales en el magnífico marco de los Pirineos del Aude y otros bellos rincones del Aude.

Guitarristas y cantantes de talento le invitan a un viaje musical único en torno a la guitarra.

Camilo Giraldo, Angel Gabriele Imbesi, Natalia ,Jurado, Luis Soria, Daniel Torres Tear.

Entrada gratuita.

L’événement GUITARE EN PIRENEUS Limoux a été mis à jour le 2025-07-21 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / 11 OT Limouxin