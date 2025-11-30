GUNSMOKE BROTHERS BAND AK SHELTER Saint-Herblain

GUNSMOKE BROTHERS BAND Dimanche 30 novembre, 17h00 AK SHELTER Loire-Atlantique

Début : 2025-11-30T17:00:00 – 2025-11-30T18:00:00

Fin : 2025-11-30T17:00:00 – 2025-11-30T18:00:00

Le Finistère étant en quelque sorte le far-west de notre pays, notre bout du monde, c’est avec un naturel et une facilité évidente que GUNSMOKE BROTHERS BAND aborde le Southern Rock avec un regard neuf et une touche originale. Avec son armada de guitaristes, il distille des chansons qui restent gravées, des parties de guitares forcément de haute volée sur un chant sincère. « Band Of Brothers » est le disque d’un combo attachant et virtuose, qui va vite faire parler de lui. Le Rock Sudiste français a enfin son digne représentant.

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Southern Rock