UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Allenc

GYM DOUCE Allenc

jeudi 17 septembre 2026 · Allenc

GYM DOUCE Allenc

Informations pratiques

Début
jeudi 17 septembre 2026
Fin
jeudi 17 septembre 2026
Adresse
Local du foyer - Le Couderc
Ville
48190 Allenc
Département
Lozère
Tarif
Abonnement

Allenc

GYM DOUCE

Local du foyer – Le Couderc Allenc Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Abonnement

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-17
fin : 2026-09-24

Date(s) :
2026-09-17 2026-09-24 2026-10-01

Cours de gym DOUCE tous les jeudis de 15h30 à 16h30.
Adhésion au foyer rural d’Allenc obligatoire. Proposé par le Foyer rural d’Allenc
Cours de gym DOUCE tous les jeudis de 15h30 à 16h30.
Adhésion au foyer rural d’Allenc obligatoire. Proposé par le Foyer rural d’Allenc   .

Local du foyer – Le Couderc Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 40 27 12 96 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

GENTLE fitness class every Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Membership in the Allenc Rural Community Center is required. Offered by the Allenc Rural Community Center

L’événement GYM DOUCE Allenc a été mis à jour le 2026-09-10 par 48-OT Mont Lozere

À voir aussi à Allenc (Lozère)