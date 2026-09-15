GYM DOUCE Allenc
jeudi 17 septembre 2026 · Allenc
Informations pratiques
Allenc
GYM DOUCE
Local du foyer – Le Couderc Allenc Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Abonnement
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-17
fin : 2026-09-24
Date(s) :
2026-09-17 2026-09-24 2026-10-01
Cours de gym DOUCE tous les jeudis de 15h30 à 16h30.
Adhésion au foyer rural d’Allenc obligatoire. Proposé par le Foyer rural d’Allenc
Cours de gym DOUCE tous les jeudis de 15h30 à 16h30.
Adhésion au foyer rural d’Allenc obligatoire. Proposé par le Foyer rural d’Allenc .
Local du foyer – Le Couderc Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 40 27 12 96
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
GENTLE fitness class every Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Membership in the Allenc Rural Community Center is required. Offered by the Allenc Rural Community Center
L’événement GYM DOUCE Allenc a été mis à jour le 2026-09-10 par 48-OT Mont Lozere
À voir aussi à Allenc (Lozère)
- GYM INTENSE Allenc 15 septembre 2026
- AIDE AUX DEVOIRS ET AIDE NUMÉRIQUE Allenc 15 septembre 2026
- CHORALE Allenc 15 septembre 2026
- ATELIERS CIRQUE Allenc 16 septembre 2026
- LOCAL OUVERT Allenc 16 septembre 2026