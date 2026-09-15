Informations pratiques

Allenc

GYM DOUCE

Local du foyer – Le Couderc Allenc Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Abonnement

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-17

fin : 2026-09-24

Date(s) :

2026-09-17 2026-09-24 2026-10-01

Cours de gym DOUCE tous les jeudis de 15h30 à 16h30.

Adhésion au foyer rural d’Allenc obligatoire. Proposé par le Foyer rural d’Allenc

Cours de gym DOUCE tous les jeudis de 15h30 à 16h30.

Adhésion au foyer rural d’Allenc obligatoire. Proposé par le Foyer rural d’Allenc .

Local du foyer – Le Couderc Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 40 27 12 96

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

GENTLE fitness class every Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Membership in the Allenc Rural Community Center is required. Offered by the Allenc Rural Community Center

L’événement GYM DOUCE Allenc a été mis à jour le 2026-09-10 par 48-OT Mont Lozere