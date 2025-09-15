HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL Rue Saint-Michel Aurignac

Rue Saint-Michel LA CAFETIERE Aurignac Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-15 17:00:00

fin : 2025-10-06 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-15 2025-09-22 2025-09-29 2025-10-06 2025-10-13

Venez nous rejoindre pour pratiquer, rencontrer de nouvelles personnes, en apprendre davantage sur l’Espagne ou l’Amérique latine au sein d’un groupe motivé et accueillant !

Pour apprendre et se perfectionner tous les niveaux ! Conversations informelles. .

Rue Saint-Michel LA CAFETIERE Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie lacafetiere.aurignac@gmail.com

English :

Come and join us to practice, meet new people, learn more about Spain or Latin America in a motivated and welcoming group!

German :

Kommen Sie zu uns, um in einer motivierten und gastfreundlichen Gruppe zu praktizieren, neue Leute kennenzulernen und mehr über Spanien oder Lateinamerika zu erfahren!

Italiano :

Unisciti a noi per esercitarti, conoscere nuove persone e saperne di più sulla Spagna e sull’America Latina in un gruppo motivato e accogliente!

Espanol :

Ven y únete a nosotros para practicar, conocer gente nueva y aprender más sobre España y Latinoamérica como parte de un grupo motivado y acogedor

