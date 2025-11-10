HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL Rue Saint-Michel Aurignac
Rue Saint-Michel LA CAFETIERE Aurignac Haute-Garonne
Venez nous rejoindre pour pratiquer, rencontrer de nouvelles personnes, en apprendre davantage sur l’Espagne ou l’Amérique latine au sein d’un groupe motivé et accueillant !
Pour apprendre et se perfectionner tous les niveaux ! Conversations informelles. .
Rue Saint-Michel LA CAFETIERE Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie lacafetiere.aurignac@gmail.com
English :
Come and join us to practice, meet new people, learn more about Spain or Latin America in a motivated and welcoming group!
German :
Kommen Sie zu uns, um in einer motivierten und gastfreundlichen Gruppe zu praktizieren, neue Leute kennenzulernen und mehr über Spanien oder Lateinamerika zu erfahren!
Italiano :
Unisciti a noi per esercitarti, conoscere nuove persone e saperne di più sulla Spagna e sull’America Latina in un gruppo motivato e accogliente!
Espanol :
Ven y únete a nosotros para practicar, conocer gente nueva y aprender más sobre España y Latinoamérica como parte de un grupo motivado y acogedor
