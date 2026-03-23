HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL Rue Saint-Michel Aurignac
HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL Rue Saint-Michel Aurignac lundi 30 mars 2026.
HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL
Rue Saint-Michel LA CAFETIERE Aurignac Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-30 17:00:00
fin : 2026-04-06 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-03-30 2026-04-06 2026-04-13 2026-04-20 2026-04-27
Venez nous rejoindre pour pratiquer, rencontrer de nouvelles personnes, en apprendre davantage sur l’Espagne ou l’Amérique latine au sein d’un groupe motivé et accueillant !
Pour apprendre et se perfectionner tous les niveaux ! Conversations informelles. .
Rue Saint-Michel LA CAFETIERE Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie lacafetiere.aurignac@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come and join us to practice, meet new people, learn more about Spain or Latin America in a motivated and welcoming group!
L’événement HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL Aurignac a été mis à jour le 2026-03-16 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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