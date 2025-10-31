Halloween à Carchet City Carchet City Aignan

Halloween à Carchet City

Carchet City AIGNAN Aignan Gers

Début : 2025-10-31 18:00:00

fin : 2025-11-01

2025-10-31

Venez fêter Halloween en mode western au village Carchet City.

Des moments riches en émotions à partager entre amis ou en famille

Le programme est en cours de finalisation, mais nous pouvons déjà vous annoncer que durant les deux jours différentes animations seront proposées sur le village, mais chut on ne vous en dit pas plus !

Le vendredi ouverture à 18h puis à partir de 20h repas

Le samedi ouverture des portes à 11h pour une journée festive et à 12h30 repas !

Informations pratiques

Repas avec entrée + plat chaud + dessert + café + vin

Animation musicale pour faire la fête.

Un apéritif maison sera offert aux personnes costumés.

Carchet City AIGNAN Aignan 32290 Gers Occitanie +33 6 35 32 18 73 contact@carchet.city

English :

Come and celebrate Halloween in Western style at Carchet City Village.

A thrilling time to share with friends and family

The program is still being finalized, but we can already tell you that over the two days there will be a variety of entertainment on offer in the village, but we won’t tell you more!

Friday: opening at 6 p.m., followed by dinner from 8 p.m

On Saturday, doors open at 11 a.m. for a day of festivities, followed by a meal at 12.30 p.m.!

Practical information

Meal with starter + main course + dessert + coffee + wine

Musical entertainment to keep the party going.

A house aperitif will be offered to costumed guests.

German :

Feiern Sie Halloween im Westernstil im Dorf Carchet City.

Emotionsreiche Momente, die Sie mit Freunden oder der Familie teilen können

Das Programm wird noch fertiggestellt, aber wir können Ihnen schon jetzt ankündigen, dass während der beiden Tage verschiedene Animationen im Dorf angeboten werden, aber pssst, mehr verraten wir Ihnen nicht!

Am Freitag öffnen wir um 18 Uhr und ab 20 Uhr gibt es Essen

Am Samstag öffnen sich die Türen um 11 Uhr für einen festlichen Tag und um 12.30 Uhr gibt es Essen!

Praktische Informationen

Mahlzeit mit Vorspeise + warmem Gericht + Dessert + Kaffee + Wein

Musikalische Unterhaltung zum Feiern.

Den kostümierten Gästen wird ein hausgemachter Aperitif angeboten.

Italiano :

Venite a festeggiare Halloween in stile western al Carchet City Village.

Un momento emozionante da condividere con amici e familiari

Il programma è ancora in fase di definizione, ma possiamo già anticiparvi che nel corso delle due giornate verranno proposte diverse attività all’interno del villaggio, ma non vi diciamo di più!

Venerdì: apertura delle porte alle 18.00, seguita da un pasto a partire dalle 20.00

Sabato, le porte si aprono alle 11 per una giornata di festa, seguita da un pasto alle 12.30!

Informazioni pratiche

Pasto con antipasto + piatto principale + dessert + caffè + vino

Intrattenimento musicale per continuare la festa.

Agli ospiti in costume sarà offerto un aperitivo fatto in casa.

Espanol :

Ven a celebrar Halloween al estilo del Oeste en Carchet City Village.

Un momento emocionante para compartir con amigos y familiares

El programa aún se está ultimando, pero ya podemos adelantarte que durante los dos días habrá una variada oferta de actividades en el pueblo, ¡pero no te contamos más!

Viernes: apertura de puertas a las 18.00 h, seguida de una comida a partir de las 20.00 h

El sábado, las puertas se abrirán a las 11.00 h. para disfrutar de una jornada festiva, seguida de una comida a las 12.30 h

Información práctica

Comida con entrante + plato principal + postre + café + vino

Animación musical para animar la fiesta.

Se ofrecerá un aperitivo casero a los invitados disfrazados.

