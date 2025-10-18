Halloween à la Ferme de Woimbey Ferme de Woimbey Woimbey

Halloween à la Ferme de Woimbey Ferme de Woimbey Woimbey samedi 18 octobre 2025.

Halloween à la Ferme de Woimbey

Ferme de Woimbey Chemin des Vignerons Woimbey Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-10-18 10:00:00

fin : 2025-11-02 14:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-18

HALLOWEEN à la Ferme de Woimbey

C’est tous les jours des vacances, du 18 octobre au 2 novembre.

Venez sans réserver. Arrivez à l’heure que vous voulez.

À la Ferme: Rencontrer les animaux, caresser, câliner, brosser, nettoyer, nourrir… même en cas de pluie !

Halloween parcours intérieur et extérieur, labyrinthe, enquête, scènes pour toutes les sensibilités, du hangar à la forêt …

Horaires et Tarifs

Attention, pendant les animations Halloween, si vous ne souhaitez que la Ferme, il faut venir le matin. L’après-midi, c’est Ferme + Halloween ! Si vous venez le matin, vous pouvez choisir Halloween si vous le voulez.

Vacances d’automne Halloween

Matin 10h-14h ou Après-midi 13h-17h

Enfant 1-3 ans 10€ (Ferme)

Enfant 4-13 ans 14€ (Ferme + Halloween)

Adulte 10€

Nocturne 17h30-19h (20h le 31/10)

Enfant 4€

Adulte 4€

Enfants de moins d’un an gratuit

Chien 2€, calme et en laisse

Le snack est ouvert, avec crêpes, gaufres, Paninis, boissons, etc.

Pique nique tiré du sac possible aussi, espaces pique-nique abrités et chauffés…

Règlement CB, Chèque Vacances, espèces, Bon AdminTout public

10 .

Ferme de Woimbey Chemin des Vignerons Woimbey 55300 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 70 43 01 23 fermedewoimbey@orange.fr

English :

HALLOWEEN at Woimbey Farm

Every day from October 18th to November 2nd.

Come without booking. Arrive at any time.

At the Farm: Meet the animals, stroke, cuddle, brush, clean, feed… even if it’s raining!

Halloween: indoor and outdoor trail, maze, investigation, scenes for all sensibilities, from shed to forest?

Times and prices:

Please note: during Halloween events, if you only want to visit the Farm, you’ll have to come in the morning. In the afternoon, it’s Farm + Halloween! If you come in the morning, you can choose Halloween if you like.

Autumn vacations Halloween

Morning 10am-2pm or Afternoon 1pm-5pm

Children 1-3 years 10? (Farm)

Children 4-13 years 14? (Farm + Halloween)

Adult 10?

Nocturne 17h30-19h (20h on 31/10)

Children 4?

Adult 4?

Children under one year free

2? dog, calm and on leash

The snack bar is open, with pancakes, waffles, paninis, drinks, etc.

Packed lunches also available, sheltered and heated picnic areas?

Payment: credit card, vacation voucher, cash, admin voucher

German :

HALLOWEEN auf der Ferme de Woimbey

Es ist jeden Tag in den Ferien, vom 18. Oktober bis zum 2. November.

Kommen Sie ohne Reservierung. Kommen Sie zu jeder beliebigen Zeit an.

Auf dem Bauernhof: Tiere kennenlernen, streicheln, kuscheln, striegeln, putzen, füttern… auch bei Regen!

Halloween: Innen- und Außenparcours, Labyrinth, Ermittlungen, Szenen für alle Sensibilitäten, vom Hangar bis zum Wald?

Öffnungszeiten und Preise

Achtung, während der Halloween-Animationen müssen Sie morgens kommen, wenn Sie nur den Bauernhof besuchen möchten. Am Nachmittag gibt es Bauernhof + Halloween! Wenn Sie am Vormittag kommen, können Sie auch Halloween wählen, wenn Sie möchten.

Herbstferien Halloween

Vormittag 10:00-14:00 Uhr oder Nachmittag 13:00-17:00 Uhr

Kinder 1-3 Jahre 10? (Bauernhof)

Kinder 4-13 Jahre 14? (Bauernhof + Halloween)

Erwachsener 10?

Nachts 17:30-19:00 Uhr (20:00 Uhr am 31.10.)

Kind 4?

Erwachsene 4?

Kinder unter 1 Jahr gratis

Hund 2?, ruhig und an der Leine

Die Snackbar ist geöffnet und bietet Crêpes, Waffeln, Paninis, Getränke usw. an.

Picknick aus dem Rucksack ist auch möglich, geschützte und beheizte Picknickplätze?

Bezahlung: Kreditkarte, Ferienscheck, Bargeld, Admin-Gutschein

Italiano :

HALLOWEEN alla Fattoria Woimbey

Tutti i giorni durante le vacanze, dal 18 ottobre al 2 novembre.

Venite senza prenotare. Arrivate a qualsiasi ora.

Alla Fattoria: incontrare gli animali, accarezzarli, coccolarli, spazzolarli, pulirli, dar loro da mangiare… anche se piove!

Halloween: percorso interno ed esterno, labirinto, indagine, scene per tutte le sensibilità, dal capannone al bosco?

Orari e prezzi:

Vi ricordiamo che durante gli eventi di Halloween, se volete visitare solo la Fattoria, dovete venire al mattino. Il pomeriggio, invece, è Fattoria + Halloween! Se venite al mattino, potete scegliere Halloween se volete.

Vacanze d’autunno Halloween

Mattina 10.00-14.00 o pomeriggio 13.00-17.00

Bambini da 1 a 3 anni 10 € (Fattoria)

Bambini da 4 a 13 anni 14? (Fattoria + Halloween)

Adulti 10?

Notturno 17h30-19h (20h il 31/10)

Bambini 4?

Adulti 4?

Bambini sotto l’anno gratis

2? cane, calmo e al guinzaglio

Lo snack bar è aperto, con crêpes, waffles, panini, bevande, ecc.

Sono disponibili anche pranzi al sacco, aree picnic riparate e riscaldate?

Pagamento: carta di credito, buoni vacanza, contanti, buoni amministrativi, ecc

Espanol :

HALLOWEEN en Woimbey Farm

Todos los días durante las vacaciones, del 18 de octubre al 2 de noviembre.

Ven sin reservar. Llegue a cualquier hora.

En la granja: conozca a los animales, acarícielos, mímelos, cepíllelos, límpielos, aliméntelos… ¡aunque esté lloviendo!

Halloween: recorrido interior y exterior, laberinto, investigación, escenas para todas las sensibilidades, del cobertizo al bosque..

Horarios y precios:

Tenga en cuenta que durante los eventos de Halloween, si sólo desea visitar la Granja, debe venir por la mañana. Por la tarde, ¡es Granja + Halloween! Si viene por la mañana, puede elegir Halloween si lo desea.

Vacaciones de otoño Halloween

Mañana 10h-14h o Tarde 13h-17h

Niños de 1 a 3 años 10? (Granja)

Niños de 4 a 13 años 14? (Granja + Halloween)

Adulto 10?

Nocturna 17h30-19h (20h el 31/10)

Niños 4?

Adulto 4?

Menores de un año gratis

2? perro, tranquilo y con correa

El snack bar está abierto, con crepes, gofres, paninis, bebidas, etc.

También se ofrecen almuerzos para llevar, zonas de picnic cubiertas y climatizadas..

Forma de pago: tarjeta de crédito, cheques vacaciones, efectivo, vales de administración, etc

L’événement Halloween à la Ferme de Woimbey Woimbey a été mis à jour le 2025-10-09 par OT COEUR DE LORRAINE