HALLOWEEN À LABRIT Carrément Citoyen Labrit

HALLOWEEN à Labrit — Vendredi 31 octobre 2025
10h30-17h ateliers créatifs, maquillage, dessins
Café & douceurs
Dès 19h After-work, planche spéciale (10?€), concours de déguisement, cocktail offert à la personne déguisé !
Réservations 06.82.18.84.13 06.48.51.52.40
HALLOWEEN à LABRIT
Café, chocolat chaud et viennoiseries
Planche spéciale — 10 € (sur réservation)
Réservez vite votre planche spéciale au 06.82.18.84.13 ou 06.48.51.52.40 .
Carrément Citoyen 51 route des Plantons Labrit 40420 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 82 18 84 13 carrementcitoyen@gmail.com
English : HALLOWEEN À LABRIT
HALLOWEEN in Labrit? Friday, October 31, 2025
10:30am-5pm: creative workshops, face painting, drawings
Coffee & sweets
From 7pm: After-work, special board (10??), masquerade costume competition, cocktail offered to the person in costume!
Reservations: 06.82.18.84.13 06.48.51.52.40
German :
HALLOWEEN in Labrit? Freitag, den 31. Oktober 2025
10:30-17:00 Uhr: Kreative Workshops, Schminken, Zeichnen
Kaffee & Süßigkeiten
Ab 19 Uhr: After-Work-Party, Spezialbrett (10??), Kostümwettbewerb, kostenloser Cocktail für die verkleidete Person!
Reservierungen: 06.82.18.84.13 06.48.51.52.40
Italiano :
HALLOWEEN a Labrit? Venerdì 31 ottobre 2025
10.30-17.00: laboratori creativi, face painting, disegni
Caffè e dolci
Dalle 19.00: dopolavoro, tavola speciale (10??), gara in maschera, cocktail offerto alla persona più vestita!
Prenotazioni: 06.82.18.84.13 06.48.51.52.40
Espanol : HALLOWEEN À LABRIT
HALLOWEEN en Labrit? Viernes 31 de octubre de 2025
10.30-5pm: talleres creativos, pintura de caras, dibujos
Café y dulces
A partir de las 19.00 h: sobremesa, tabla especial (10??), concurso de disfraces, ¡cóctel ofrecido a la persona disfrazada!
Reservas: 06.82.18.84.13 06.48.51.52.40
