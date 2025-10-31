HALLOWEEN À LABRIT Carrément Citoyen Labrit

Carrément Citoyen 51 route des Plantons Labrit Landes

Début : 2025-10-31 10:30:00

fin : 2025-10-31 17:00:00

2025-10-31

HALLOWEEN à Labrit — Vendredi 31 octobre 2025

10h30-17h ateliers créatifs, maquillage, dessins

Café & douceurs

Dès 19h After-work, planche spéciale (10?€), concours de déguisement, cocktail offert à la personne déguisé !

Réservations 06.82.18.84.13 06.48.51.52.40

Café, chocolat chaud et viennoiseries

Planche spéciale — 10 € (sur réservation)

Réservez vite votre planche spéciale au 06.82.18.84.13 ou 06.48.51.52.40 .

Carrément Citoyen 51 route des Plantons Labrit 40420 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 82 18 84 13 carrementcitoyen@gmail.com

English : HALLOWEEN À LABRIT

HALLOWEEN in Labrit? Friday, October 31, 2025

10:30am-5pm: creative workshops, face painting, drawings

Coffee & sweets

From 7pm: After-work, special board (10??), masquerade costume competition, cocktail offered to the person in costume!

Reservations: 06.82.18.84.13 06.48.51.52.40

German :

HALLOWEEN in Labrit? Freitag, den 31. Oktober 2025

10:30-17:00 Uhr: Kreative Workshops, Schminken, Zeichnen

Kaffee & Süßigkeiten

Ab 19 Uhr: After-Work-Party, Spezialbrett (10??), Kostümwettbewerb, kostenloser Cocktail für die verkleidete Person!

Reservierungen: 06.82.18.84.13 06.48.51.52.40

Italiano :

HALLOWEEN a Labrit? Venerdì 31 ottobre 2025

10.30-17.00: laboratori creativi, face painting, disegni

Caffè e dolci

Dalle 19.00: dopolavoro, tavola speciale (10??), gara in maschera, cocktail offerto alla persona più vestita!

Prenotazioni: 06.82.18.84.13 06.48.51.52.40

Espanol : HALLOWEEN À LABRIT

HALLOWEEN en Labrit? Viernes 31 de octubre de 2025

10.30-5pm: talleres creativos, pintura de caras, dibujos

Café y dulces

A partir de las 19.00 h: sobremesa, tabla especial (10??), concurso de disfraces, ¡cóctel ofrecido a la persona disfrazada!

Reservas: 06.82.18.84.13 06.48.51.52.40

L’événement HALLOWEEN À LABRIT Labrit a été mis à jour le 2025-10-22 par OT Cœur Haute Lande